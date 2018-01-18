Taiwan increases quota of sugar imported from Nicaragua 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Bureau of Foreign Trade (BTA) announced in a statement on Thursday that the country had increased the quota of sugar imported from Nicaragua to 60,000 tons per year.

During a conference held in November 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan signed a few resolutions with its Central American ally which served as addenda to the Free Trade Agreement established between the two countries about a decade ago.

The resolutions that went into effect on Thursday state that Taiwan would increase the import of Nicaraguan sugar from 32,377 to 60,000 tons each year, including 25,000 tons of refined sugar and 35,000 tons of raw sugar.

In addition, the Taiwanese and Nicaraguan authorities agreed to remove all the tariff barriers on certain products. For example, tripe imported from Nicaragua and plastic- or rubber-made shoes, metal furniture, and paper labels exported from Taiwan would enjoy zero tariff on the basis of reciprocity.

The bureau added that tariffs of 15 percent used to be imposed upon the three Taiwanese products.

The bureau said the Latin-American ally was one of the the country’s main sources of agricultural and fish products, and Taiwan was the fifth-largest trading partner for Nicaragua in the world or the largest one in Asia.

According to the bureau, Taiwan signed the FTA with Nicaragua in 1998.