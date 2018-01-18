Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei upsets former world No. 1 Muguruza at Australian Open

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s former WTA doubles No.1 Hsieh Su-Wei shocked No.3 seed Garbiñe Muguruza at the Australian Open with a straight-set victory of 7-6(1), 6-4 to proceed into the round of 32.

At 32 years old, Hsieh is currently No. 88 in the WTA singles rankings.

"It's never easy to play against top 20 girls," Hsieh was cited as telling the press after the match by a report on the WTA official website. "I do a little bit better today and try to hang in there. I know the weather is going to be a little bit tough today because I hear weather is going to be over 39 degrees. I was thinking, 'Ah, I'm from Asia. I maybe can handle it better than other girls.'"

Hsieh quickly got the upper hand with 5-2 lead, but Muguruza fought back to level the opening set. The Taiwanese tennis star quashed the Spaniard during the tie-break by dropping only one point. An identical lead in the second set proved too much a gap for Muguruza to close and Hsieh served out the upset on her second match point.

Muguruza briefly occupied the WTA World No.1 position shortly after winning her second major at Wimbledon.

"She's definitely a very tricky opponent, and even more if she plays well," Muguruza said in her post-mach press conference cited by the WTA report. "I think today she played well….I maybe could have done things better, but at the end, she deserves to win. That's really it."

Hsieh is the first Taiwanese to have perched atop the WTA doubles rankings (2014), but has proven equally capable on the singles court, with her career high ranking of No.23 in the world, which is also the highest in Taiwan's tennis history. She stunned the tennis world back in 2008, when she made it to the fourth round of this very tournament as a qualifier.

"I think tennis is more about the mental[ity]," said Hsieh, cited by the WTA report. "So it was helping each other, like, when I played better in singles, when I go on doubles court, I feel my baseline is better."

"I was doing a lot of different training," Hsieh continued. "I do the topspin, I mean, the flat balls and slice. I try to practice all the stuff. So against different player, I try to do a little bit different stuff. Not try to play the same game. So it helps a lot."

Hsieh, striking clean groundstrokes with two hands on both sides, hit 25 winners to just 23 unforced errors; while Muguruza struggled to find her form, with 29 winners and 43 unforced errors.

Hsieh will take on former World No.2 Agnieszka Radwanska for her first Grand Slam fourth round in 10 years; Radwanska rallied from a set and a break down to defeat Lesia Tsurenko, 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.