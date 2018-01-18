  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/18 14:02
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 44 31 10 3 65 161 112
Boston 43 25 10 8 58 141 109
Toronto 46 25 17 4 54 147 133
Detroit 44 18 19 7 43 119 135
Florida 43 18 19 6 42 122 141
Montreal 45 18 21 6 42 116 142
Ottawa 42 15 18 9 39 117 149
Buffalo 44 11 24 9 31 99 151
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 45 28 14 3 59 140 127
New Jersey 43 23 12 8 54 137 131
Columbus 46 25 18 3 53 124 129
N.Y. Rangers 45 23 17 5 51 137 130
Pittsburgh 47 24 20 3 51 138 146
N.Y. Islanders 46 23 19 4 50 159 168
Philadelphia 44 20 16 8 48 129 130
Carolina 45 20 17 8 48 126 140
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 46 26 13 7 59 153 127
Nashville 43 26 11 6 58 132 114
St. Louis 47 27 17 3 57 136 123
Dallas 46 26 17 3 55 140 126
Minnesota 46 24 17 5 53 133 131
Colorado 43 24 16 3 51 142 126
Chicago 45 22 17 6 50 136 123
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 43 29 11 3 61 145 117
San Jose 43 24 13 6 54 123 114
Calgary 45 25 16 4 54 131 125
Los Angeles 44 24 15 5 53 129 107
Anaheim 46 21 16 9 51 127 128
Edmonton 46 20 23 3 43 126 147
Vancouver 45 18 21 6 42 119 147
Arizona 46 10 28 8 28 107 163

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis 2, Toronto 1, OT

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Philadelphia 1

Dallas 4, Detroit 2

Nashville 1, Vegas 0

San Jose 3, Arizona 2, SO

Wednesday's Games

Boston 4, Montreal 1

Anaheim 5, Pittsburgh 3

Thursday's Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Vegas at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.