All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 44 31 10 3 65 161 112 17-4-1 14-6-2 9-3-1 Washington 45 28 14 3 59 140 127 18-6-0 10-8-3 8-4-1 Boston 43 25 10 8 58 141 109 15-5-4 10-5-4 8-1-2 New Jersey 43 23 12 8 54 137 131 12-6-3 11-6-5 4-5-1 Toronto 46 25 17 4 54 147 133 13-7-2 12-10-2 5-4-1 Columbus 46 25 18 3 53 124 129 15-8-0 10-10-3 8-5-2 N.Y. Rangers 45 23 17 5 51 137 130 16-8-3 7-9-2 7-6-3 Pittsburgh 47 24 20 3 51 138 146 15-7-1 9-13-2 9-4-0 N.Y. Islanders 46 23 19 4 50 159 168 13-6-3 10-13-1 7-7-1 Philadelphia 44 20 16 8 48 129 130 11-8-4 9-8-4 3-2-4 Carolina 45 20 17 8 48 126 140 10-6-4 10-11-4 6-4-3 Detroit 44 18 19 7 43 119 135 10-8-6 8-11-1 6-9-2 Florida 43 18 19 6 42 122 141 10-7-3 8-12-3 6-4-1 Montreal 45 18 21 6 42 116 142 11-8-5 7-13-1 9-5-2 Ottawa 42 15 18 9 39 117 149 9-8-5 6-10-4 5-6-3 Buffalo 44 11 24 9 31 99 151 6-11-3 5-13-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 43 29 11 3 61 145 117 18-2-2 11-9-1 11-1-1 Winnipeg 46 26 13 7 59 153 127 16-3-1 10-10-6 7-5-2 Nashville 43 26 11 6 58 132 114 14-4-2 12-7-4 10-3-2 St. Louis 47 27 17 3 57 136 123 15-9-0 12-8-3 6-4-1 Dallas 46 26 17 3 55 140 126 16-6-1 10-11-2 7-10-0 San Jose 43 24 13 6 54 123 114 13-6-2 11-7-4 11-2-3 Calgary 45 25 16 4 54 131 125 12-11-0 13-5-4 8-5-1 Los Angeles 44 24 15 5 53 129 107 11-8-3 13-7-2 5-7-3 Minnesota 46 24 17 5 53 133 131 15-4-4 9-13-1 8-8-0 Colorado 43 24 16 3 51 142 126 16-7-1 8-9-2 7-5-1 Anaheim 46 21 16 9 51 127 128 11-8-3 10-8-6 7-4-5 Chicago 45 22 17 6 50 136 123 12-8-2 10-9-4 5-7-2 Edmonton 46 20 23 3 43 126 147 9-12-1 11-11-2 8-2-0 Vancouver 45 18 21 6 42 119 147 7-12-3 11-9-3 4-8-1 Arizona 46 10 28 8 28 107 163 5-14-3 5-14-5 1-7-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis 2, Toronto 1, OT

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Philadelphia 1

Dallas 4, Detroit 2

Nashville 1, Vegas 0

San Jose 3, Arizona 2, SO

Wednesday's Games

Boston 4, Montreal 1

Anaheim 5, Pittsburgh 3

Thursday's Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Vegas at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.