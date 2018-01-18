Viviani wins 3rd stage of Tour Down Under

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Elia Viviani of Italy won the third stage of the Tour Down Under cycle race on Thursday, passing tour leader Caleb Ewan at the end of a stage shortened because of extreme heat.

Temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) as riders raced from Glenelg to Victor Harbour on the South Australian coast. Viviani kept his cool at the finish, coming from well back to overtake Ewan who started and ended the day with a 10-second overall lead.

Ewan retained the overall lead while Viviani moved past Daryl Impley into second place. Jay McCarthy is in fourth place with three of six stages remaining while triple world champion Peter Sagan, who was fifth on the stage, is also fifth overall, 16 seconds behind Ewan.

The stage was to be 146.5 kilometers (91 miles) but organizers shortened it to 120.5 kilometers when temperatures soared to 38 degrees before the start. Friday's 128.2 kilometer fourth stage from Norwood to Uraidla will start an hour early in cooler conditions.