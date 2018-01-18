Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong imprisoned again for 2014 protests

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A court in Hong Kong sentenced pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong to 3 months in jail for the second time, for his participation in the 2014 "Umbrella Movement" protests.

At the time of his arrest, Wong was out on bail pending an appeal for his first sentencing of 6 months jail time in another case related to the same protest.

When asked about his arrest, Wong reportedly told the reporters that he had "no regrets" regarding his actions during the protests.

"They can lock up our bodies but not our minds," Wong was heard saying outside the court where he was arrested. His fellow activist Raphael Wong was sentenced to four months and 15 days while many others received suspended sentences.

Wong was initially sentenced to community service but the government protested against the ruling, calling it "too lenient." His new conviction came just a day after he had appealed to oppose the six months jail term.

The group of student activists were a central part of the mass demonstrations in 2014 protesting against the growing influence of Beijing. They are appealing for free elections to determine Hong Kong' leadership.

Their push for a more democratic society, has so far failed to yield any tangible results. The Umbrella Movement protests, brought parts of central Hong Kong to a standstill for almost 3 months.



Umbrella Movement Protests File Photo (Associated Press Image)