Fun map of 9 ways to divide Taiwan

Artist creates funny map of 9 ways to divide up Taiwan 

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/18 12:07

Map by Taiwanball.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Inspired by a similar satirical map of Europe, artist Taiwanball has created a map showing nine ways to possibly divide Taiwan up.

On Tuesday (Jan. 16), Taiwanball posted a map titled "9 Ways to Divide Taiwan" on his Facebook page and as of publication, it now has over 7,000 likes and 5,000 shares. 

When asked by Taiwan News what his inspiration was for the map, Taiwanball said that he was inspired by a map created by Yanko Tsvetkov titled "20 Ways to Break Europe." He says that many artists around the world have made their own version of this map for their country, and so he set out to make a version for Taiwan.

He says he decided to make each of the nine maps of Taiwan based on different common stereotypes about people in Taiwan. 


(Image by Taiwanball)
