Australia PM Turnbull in Japan for economic, security talks

TOKYO (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has visited a Japanese military training camp outside Tokyo at the start of a one-day visit to Japan.

Turnbull and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe viewed a PAC-3 missile interceptor Thursday at a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force camp in Funabashi city. The two leaders also got inside a Bushmaster armored vehicle, which was developed in Australia and adopted by Japan's military in 2014.

Japan and Australia have been deepening their defense cooperation as tensions rise over North Korea's nuclear and missile development and China's expansion in the Pacific.

Turnbull is scheduled to speak with business leaders and have a meeting and dinner with Abe before leaving Japan. Turnbull said earlier that trade and economic development will top the agenda for his trip.