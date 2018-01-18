All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 44 31 10 3 65 161 112 Boston 43 25 10 8 58 141 109 Toronto 46 25 17 4 54 147 133 Detroit 44 18 19 7 43 119 135 Florida 43 18 19 6 42 122 141 Montreal 45 18 21 6 42 116 142 Ottawa 42 15 18 9 39 117 149 Buffalo 44 11 24 9 31 99 151 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 45 28 14 3 59 140 127 New Jersey 43 23 12 8 54 137 131 Columbus 46 25 18 3 53 124 129 N.Y. Rangers 45 23 17 5 51 137 130 Pittsburgh 46 24 19 3 51 135 141 N.Y. Islanders 46 23 19 4 50 159 168 Philadelphia 44 20 16 8 48 129 130 Carolina 45 20 17 8 48 126 140 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 46 26 13 7 59 153 127 Nashville 43 26 11 6 58 132 114 St. Louis 47 27 17 3 57 136 123 Dallas 46 26 17 3 55 140 126 Minnesota 46 24 17 5 53 133 131 Colorado 43 24 16 3 51 142 126 Chicago 45 22 17 6 50 136 123 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 43 29 11 3 61 145 117 San Jose 43 24 13 6 54 123 114 Calgary 45 25 16 4 54 131 125 Los Angeles 44 24 15 5 53 129 107 Anaheim 45 20 16 9 49 122 125 Edmonton 46 20 23 3 43 126 147 Vancouver 45 18 21 6 42 119 147 Arizona 46 10 28 8 28 107 163

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis 2, Toronto 1, OT

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Philadelphia 1

Dallas 4, Detroit 2

Nashville 1, Vegas 0

San Jose 3, Arizona 2, SO

Wednesday's Games

Boston 4, Montreal 1

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Vegas at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.