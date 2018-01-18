Ex-Cal G Clarendon sues university alleging sexual assault

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Former California women's basketball player and current WNBA guard Layshia Clarendon has filed a lawsuit against Cal claiming she was sexually assaulted by a longtime member of the athletic department.

The school acknowledged the lawsuit Wednesday night and said the staff member, Mohamed Muqtar, had recently been placed on paid leave. The assistant director of student services, Muqtar has been working for the university for just more than 25 years, the school said. An e-mail to Muqtar's Cal email account was not immediately returned Wednesday night.

Cal said in a statement "the University is aware of the complaint, but has not received a copy of the lawsuit nor had the benefit of reviewing the allegations."

Clarendon, who plays for the Atlanta Dream and was at Cal from 2009-13, posted on Twitter her thoughts about the lawsuit. She says: "It feels there is a big level of responsibility there for me, to make sure this doesn't continue. And he doesn't continue to harm other people."

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25