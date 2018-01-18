85 Vietnamese and Indonesian workers arrested in New Taipei slaughterhouse

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- New Taipei police raided a slaughterhouse in the city's Taishan District (泰山) Tuesday (Jan. 16) and detained 85 foreign workers for questioning, mainly Vietnamese and Indonesian nationals, the largest number of illegal foreign laborers arrested in one raid in over a decade, reported Liberty Times.

After receiving reports from neighbors spotting foreign workers coming in and out of the New Taipei City Poultry Marketing Cooperative and Affiliated Slaughterhouse late at night, possibly in violation of labor laws, New Taipei's Xinzhuang District police began monitoring the plant for two months.

On Tuesday evening at 11 p.m., over 2000 police officers descended on the plant and arrested 85 illegal migrant workers, of which 67 had fled their previous jobs, while 18 had come on tourist or family visit visas. The majority of the workers were either Vietnamese or Indonesian and they had been hired by brokers of the employer for a monthly salary of NT$25,000.



(CNA image)

The slaughter house has a previous record of employing migrant workers illegally, with 78 employees arrested in September of last year. The factory covers an area of 2,000 ping (one ping equals 3.5 square meters) with many slaughtering lines and a system of lookouts who would alert the plant to shutdown if inspectors were approaching.