  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Jan. 18

By  Central News Agency
2018/01/18 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Jan. 18 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: People earning NT$30,000 per month expected to be exempt from income tax

@China Times: Ex-Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Yu Tien complains to president over China Television System infighting

@Liberty Times: Su'ao-Dong'ao section of Suhua Highway to be opened before Chinese New Year holiday

@Apple Daily: Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Taipei

@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional investors buy net NT$10 billion of Taiwan shares

@Commercial Times: Four figures seen as key to TSMC share performance

 
headlines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan headline news
2018/01/16 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2018/01/15 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2018/01/12 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2018/01/11 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2018/01/10 09:00