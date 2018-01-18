Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 18 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: People earning NT$30,000 per month expected to be exempt from income tax
@China Times: Ex-Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Yu Tien complains to president over China Television System infighting
@Liberty Times: Su'ao-Dong'ao section of Suhua Highway to be opened before Chinese New Year holiday
@Apple Daily: Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Taipei
@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional investors buy net NT$10 billion of Taiwan shares
@Commercial Times: Four figures seen as key to TSMC share performance
