NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- Unifying science and religion will bring different communities together to live in harmony, says Buddhist monk, Bhikkhu Sanghasena.

According to him, Mahakaruna, universal compassion, is most important in today's world. Universal, unconditional compassion, is the solution for all kinds of violence, aggression and wars.

A former Indian Army man, Bhikku Sanghasena, founder of the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC), told this to "Speaking Tree," a Times of India publication.

"Unless we accept myriad communities as members of a global family, we cannot have peace. We need to open our hearts and embrace the whole world as one family,' he said.