Procession, memorial honors slain Washington state deputy

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Crowds lined streets and filled an auditorium to honor a Washington state sheriff's deputy who was killed after responding to a home invasion.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says about 1,500 law enforcement personnel and 650 patrol vehicles participated in a procession to Wednesday's memorial for Deputy Daniel McCartney in Tacoma.

Authorities say McCartney responded to a break-in Jan. 7 at a mobile home and called about gunfire shortly after arriving. Deputies found him shot and a suspect with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

McCartney died early Jan. 8 at a Tacoma hospital. The 34-year-old was a married Navy veteran with three sons ages 4, 6 and 9. He had been a Pierce County deputy for three years.

Two people have been charged with murder in connection with his death.