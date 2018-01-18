The Latest: PBS marks 'Mister Rogers' 50th anniversary

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on upcoming programming from the TV Critics meeting in Pasadena, California (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

Michael Keaton is narrating a 50th anniversary tribute to the late Fred Rogers and his beloved children's program, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

"Mister Rogers: It's You I Like" will air March 6 on PBS and includes celebrity admirers sharing their memories of the show that debuted Feb. 19, 1968.

Judd Apatow, Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Silverman, John Lithgow and Esperanza Spalding are among those discussing how the show inspired them.

Famed musicians Yo Yo Ma and Itzhak Perlman, who appeared on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," also are featured. Cast members Joe Negri (Handyman Negri) and David Newell (Mr. McFeely) share personal stories about Rogers, as does Joanne Rogers, his widow.

Executive producer Ellen Doherty told TV critics Wednesday that finding prominent fans was easy: Silverman tweets about watching the show and Keaton was on it early in his career.

___

2:30 p.m.

Benedict Cumberbatch had a ready answer when asked when he might star in another "Sherlock" on PBS.

"Goodbye," he said, pleasantly, as he quickly stepped off-camera during a satellite Q&A Wednesday.

Cumberbatch was speaking to TV critics from London about a very different drama he stars in and produced, "The Child in Time." The TV movie, based on Ian McEwan's novel about a couple whose child is kidnapped, co-stars Kelly Macdonald and debuts April 1 on public TV stations.

Macdonald, who'd flown in from her native Glasgow, Scotland, to promote the TV film, said she'd confessed to Cumberbatch that she was "a huge" fan of his modern-day Sherlock.

Macdonald has her own date with the sleuth, playing his housekeeper in an upcoming big-screen comedy starring Will Ferrell.