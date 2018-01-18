Brazil's Ronaldinho confirms retirement and plans farewell

SAO PAULO (AP) — World Cup and 2005 Ballon D'Or winner Ronaldinho has confirmed his retirement from football.

The Brazilian's brother and agent announced the player's decision on Tuesday, but Ronaldinho confirmed it in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old's last professional football match was in 2015 for Brazil's Fluminense.

"After almost three decades dedicated to football, I say goodbye to my biggest dream. A fulfilled dream," Ronaldinho said.

Ronaldinho said he will announce details of the farewell in March.

On Tuesday his agent Roberto Assis told the Associated Press that Ronaldinho's plans include being a football ambassador for Barcelona, doing charity and working with music.

Ronaldinho's decorated career also includes one Champions League victory with Barcelona in 2006 and two FIFA player of the year Awards in 2004 and 2005.