Is it news? Ansari story triggers media ethics debate

A little-known website's story of a sexual encounter between comedian Aziz Ansari and an unidentified woman is testing the boundaries of what constitutes news and what deserves to kept private.

The story on Babe.net throws a wrench in the #MeToo movement. Some feminist writers dismiss the incident as a bad date that should have remained private. Others welcome the piece for spurring a debate over deeper cultural attitudes that normalize aggressive behavior toward women.

Media ethics experts say it's not easy to determine what constitutes a legitimate story of sexual misconduct in the midst of a social movement that has emboldened people to speak out on subjects once considered taboo.

The story's reporter and editors at Babe.net have publicly defended their news judgment.