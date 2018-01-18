Memorial Mass held for former Ohio congressman, mayor

CINCINNATI (AP) — Friends of former Democratic Ohio congressman and Cincinnati Mayor Thomas Luken have spoken of his commitment to civil rights and other causes at a memorial Mass for him.

The Mass was held Wednesday in downtown Cincinnati for Luken, who died last week at age 92.

Luken mentored many young politicians, including former Cincinnati mayor and current TV talk show host Jerry Springer and current Mayor John Cranley.

WLWT-TV reports Springer and civil rights attorney Al Gerhardstein were among those who praised Luken on Wednesday for his commitment to fight for basic human rights and for his ideals.

Luken's time as a U.S. House member for 15 years in the 1970s and '80s was bookended by stints on the Cincinnati City Council. He also served as a federal prosecutor.

___

Information from: WLWT-TV, http://www.wlwt.com