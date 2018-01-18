WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Roger Federer, top-seeded Simona Halep and Maria Sharapova are among those who play their second-round matches Thursday at the Australian Open, where temperatures are forecast to hit nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). By John Pye. 650 words, photos. Play begins at 0000 GMT.

With:

— TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-THE LATEST. Developing throughout the day.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

AS--KOREAS-TENSIONS

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says the rival Koreas have agreed to form their first joint Olympic team and have their athletes march together during the opening ceremony of next month's Winter Olympics in the South. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

OLY--CAS-RUSSIAN DOPING

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The Court of Arbitration of Sport will begin appeals hearings on Monday for 39 Russian athletes disqualified from the 2014 Sochi Winter Games for doping and banned for life from the Olympics. SENT: 225 words, photo.

RGU--ENGLAND-JONES

England handed Eddie Jones a two-year contract extension as coach on Wednesday while also outlining a strategy for his exit in advance of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 551 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Chelsea was given a scare by Norwich in the FA Cup on Wednesday, only advancing on penalties after conceding an equalizer in stoppage time at the end of the second half and having two players sent off. By Rob Harris. SENT: words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Lionel Messi missed a penalty and Barcelona conceded late as its 29-match unbeaten streak ended in a 1-0 loss to city rival Espanyol in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Wednesday. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 666 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Neymar scored four goals and set up two in a dazzling performance as Paris Saint-Germain beat Dijon 8-0 on Wednesday, yet still the Brazil star left the field bitterly shaking his head in disappointment. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 782 words, photos.

SOC--EVERTON-WALCOTT

LIVERPOOL, England — Theo Walcott has joined Everton in a bid to revive his career after 12 years at Premier League rival Arsenal. SENT: 333 words, photos.

Also:

— SOC--FERGUSON'S TEMPER. Son of Alex Ferguson in trouble for saying he'd 'shoot' refs. SENT: 163 words.

CRICKET:

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-INDIA

CENTURION, South Africa — India collapsed to 151 all out on the final day of the second test to lose the series in South Africa on Wednesday. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 690 words, photos.

CRI--KOHLI THE CAPTAIN

CENTURION, South Africa — Almost every time something hasn't gone India's way in South Africa, Virat Kohli has erupted in frustration. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 669 words, photos.

CRI--SRI LANKA-ZIMBABWE

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Zimbabwe survived a Thisara Perera scare to beat Sri Lanka by 12 runs and secure their first victory in the tri-nation series Wednesday. SENT: 355 words, photos.

RUGBY:

RGU--SIX NATIONS-FRANCE

PARIS — France dropped Mathieu Bastareaud from its Six Nations squad Wednesday, shortly after the center was given a three-week suspension for using anti-gay language. SENT: 275 words, photos.

FIGURE SKATING:

FIG--EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

MOSCOW — Javier Fernandez took a step toward his sixth consecutive European Figure Skating Championships gold medal on Wednesday by being the only skater in the men's short program to land two quads. By Jim Heintz. SENT: 490 words, photos.

OLY--FIG-PLUSHENKO

MOSCOW — Figure skating legend Evgeni Plushenko predicts that next month's Olympic figure skating competition in Pyeongchang, South Korea, will be the best ever. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 336 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— CAR--DAKAR RALLY. Ten Brinke wins 11th Dakar stage, Sainz keeps overall lead. SENT: 204 words, photos

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.