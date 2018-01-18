Expert says major eruption in Papua New Guinea could be soon

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A volcanologist says seismic activity beneath a Papua New Guinea volcano could mean that a major eruption is imminent.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from islands surrounding Kadovar Island off the South Pacific nation's north coast since a volcano there began erupting two weeks ago.

Steve Saunders, principal geodetic surveyor at the Rabaul Volcano Observatory in Papua New Guinea, told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Thursday that seismic activity has recently increased beneath the volcano, probably because magma is rising.

Papua New Guinea coastal residents have been warned that a major eruption could cause a local tsunami.

Papua New Guinea sits on the "Ring of Fire," a line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific that has frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.