Navy ship collisions prompt rare criminal charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy's decision to charge five officers with negligent homicide for their involvement in two fatal ship crashes marks a rare legal move that, if proven, could send them to jail for up to three years.

U.S. Navy officials and other experts struggled Wednesday to identify other naval accidents in recent history that triggered such a serious criminal charge, and couldn't point to a case that led to a negligent homicide conviction.

The significant loss of life in the two collisions paved the way for the severe charges made public Tuesday. The USS Fitzgerald struck a commercial ship off the waters of Japan, killing seven U.S. sailors. The USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore, killing 10 U.S. sailors.