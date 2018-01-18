Nielsen's top programs for Jan. 8-14

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 8-14. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. College Football Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia, ESPN, 27.7 million.

2. NFL Playoff: Tennessee at New England, CBS, 26.69 million.

3. "NFL Playoff Post-Game," Fox, 23.44 million.

4. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 15.93 million.

5. "College Football Championship Pre-Game," ESPN, 15.66 million.

6. "NCIS," CBS, 14.24 million.

7. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 14.17 million.

8. "College Football Championship Post-Game," ESPN, 13.59 million.

9. "Bull," CBS, 10.5 million.

10. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 10.17 million.

11. "This is Us," NBC, 9.65 million.

12. "Mom," CBS, 9.54 million.

13. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 9.38 million.

14. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 9.12 million.

15. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 8.7 million.

16. "The Good Doctor," ABC, 8.3 million.

17. "MacGyver," CBS, 8.14 million.

18. "The Simpsons," Fox, 8.04 million.

19. "Ellen's Game of Games," NBC, 7.89 million.

20. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 7.75 million.

___

