UK helicopters join French counterterror mission in Africa

LONDON (AP) — Britain says it will send three Royal Air Force helicopters to join France's military mission against Islamic militants in Africa's Sahel region as part of closer U.K.-French intelligence and military cooperation.

The two countries will promise to step up efforts against violent extremism when Prime Minister Theresa May and President Emmanuel Macron meet Thursday.

The British government says May will announce she's sending three Chinook heavy-lift helicopters and dozens of personnel to Mali to provide logistical support to thousands of French troops on a counterterrorism mission.

The leaders of the five main U.K. and French spy agencies are also meeting for the first time Thursday, as the two countries seek to increase intelligence-sharing. Britain and France have both experienced violent attacks in recent years by Islamic State group-inspired extremists.