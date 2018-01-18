How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday

Stocks closed broadly higher Wednesday, sending the Dow Jones industrial average to its first close above 26,000 points.

The rally also delivered record highs for the Standard & Poor's 500 index and the Nasdaq composite, wiping out the market's modest losses from a day earlier. Technology and health care companies accounted for much of the gains.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 26.14 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,802.56.

The Dow gained 322.79 points, or 1.3 percent, to 26,115.65.

The Nasdaq added 74.59 points, or 1 percent, to 7,298.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 13.69 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,586.66.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 16.32 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow is up 312.46 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 37.22 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.31 points, or 0.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 128.95 points, or 4.8 percent.

The Dow is up 1,396.43 points, or 5.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 394.89 points, or 5.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 51.15 points, or 3.3 percent.