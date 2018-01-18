North Korea demands US apology for not using official name

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea is demanding an apology from the United States for its "insolent outrageous behavior" by failing to use the country's official name — the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

North Korean counsellor Ri Song Chol made the demand at a meeting Wednesday of the U.N. committee dealing with relations with the United States.

He said his mission made a routine request to the U.S. mission to renew a tax exemption card for a diplomat in early December and was very surprised when the new card came back with the country's name as "North Korea."

Ri said his mission assumed it was a "technical mistake" but was shocked to hear that the U.S. State Department in Washington refused to change the country's name to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.