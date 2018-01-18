The Latest: Deported woman's attorneys 'thrilled' with order

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Latest on a court's ruling in the deportation case of the Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children. (all times local):

Attorneys for a Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children who was deported last year while claiming she was threatened by a drug cartel say they are "thrilled" with a court's order that U.S. immigration authorities reconsider the case.

Attorneys Kathleen Kersh and Emily Brown said in a statement that Wednesday's ruling by the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is an important step toward bringing Maribel Trujillo Diaz (MAHR'-uh-behl TROO'-hee-yoh dee'-AHZ) back to the United States.

A three-judge panel ruled the Board of Immigration Appeals shouldn't have rejected Diaz' motion to reopen removal proceedings based on new testimony about cartel threats to her and her family. She filed her motion just weeks before her 2017 deportation.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman declined to comment Wednesday on "pending litigation."

A federal appeals court is ordering U.S. immigration authorities to reconsider the case of a Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children who was deported last year while claiming she was threatened by a Mexican drug cartel.

A three-judge panel of the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday in favor of Maribel Trujillo Diaz (MAHR'-uh-behl TROO'-hee-yoh dee'-AHZ).

It said the Board of Immigration Appeals shouldn't have rejected her motion to reopen removal proceedings based on new testimony about threats by the Knights Templar cartel to her and her family. She filed her motion just weeks before her April 19, 2017, deportation.

Her case drew attention as an early example of toughened immigration enforcement under Republican President Donald Trump and drew criticism from Cincinnati's Catholic archdiocese and Ohio's Republican governor.

