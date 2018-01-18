IAAF visits Oregon in advance of 2021 World Championships

A delegation from the international governing body for track and field has been visiting Oregon to look at preparations for the 2021 World Championships.

About 12 representatives from the IAAF and its partners arrived in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday. Branded Oregon21, the international event will be held at the University of Oregon's historic Hayward Field. It will be the first time track and field's premier biennial competition will be held in the United States.

IAAF CEO Olivier Gers said Wednesday that in addition to assessing the preparations, the delegation is exploring ways to engage the rest of the state and the region in the event.

Hayward Field has hosted seven U.S. Track and Field championships and six Olympic Trials, as well as the annual Prefontaine Classic on the Diamond League schedule. The 2014 World Junior Championships were also held at the track, one of the most well-known in the sport.