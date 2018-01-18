Juno and Boeing climb while Goldman Sachs and GE drop

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Juno Therapeutics Inc., up $23.65 to $69.25

The Wall Street Journal reported that biotech drugmaker Celgene may buy the cancer therapy company.

Ford Motor Co., down 92 cents to $12.18

The automaker gave a disappointing profit forecast that included weaker sales and higher commodity costs and investment expenses.

Boeing Co., up $15.85 to $351.01

The Federal Reserve said U.S. industrial production rallied 0.9 percent in December.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down $4.81 to $253.65

The investment bank posted its first quarterly loss in more than six years and also said its trading desks had a weak quarter.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., down $3 to $62.65

The dental supply company named Donald Casey Jr. as its new CEO.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., down $2.05 to $26.10

The home furnishings company said problems including a decline in customer visits and delayed shipments hurt it in the second quarter.

General Electric Co., down 86 cents to $17.35

The industrial conglomerate's stock continued to fall after the company said it needs to pay billions to shore up its finance arm.

Bank of America Corp., down 6 cents to $31.18

The consumer bank's fourth-quarter profit fell because of changes in tax law and a decline in trading revenue.