Run by women, Prototype Festival showcases diverse composers

NEW YORK (AP) — A small organization run by four women is transforming opera with cutting-edge work.

The Prototype Festival is presenting its sixth edition this month in venues around New York.

Among 10 works presented through Saturday before audiences of 77 to 600 is Alicia Hall Moran's avant-garde "Breaking Ice: The Battle of the Carmens," mounted on an ice rink with performers and a portion of the audience on skates, a nod to Debi Thomas' 1988 Olympic competition with Katarina Witt.

That is a stark contrast with the Metropolitan Opera, which has presented just two staged operas composed by women in its 135-year history.