US withholds hurricane emergency loan sought by Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal officials have temporarily held back a nearly $5 billion emergency loan sought by Puerto Rico to deal with the effects of Hurricane Maria.

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Treasury Department say in a letter to the director of the island's fiscal agency that the U.S. territory still has cash on hand. They say it has had a central cash balance exceeding $1.5 billion and note that the local government recently revealed it had another nearly $7 billion available in cash.

The letter was first published Wednesday by the newspaper El Nuevo Dia.

Federal officials said they would disburse funds when the central cash balance decreases to a certain level. Local officials did not immediately return messages for comment.