Cops say officer pushed people at concert, wouldn't leave

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a Maine police officer was arrested because she acted unruly at a concert and refused to leave.

Worcester police arrested 26-year-old Portland officer Zahra Munye Abu on Saturday night. They say she caused the disturbance at the Palladium at a Ja Rule and Ashanti concert.

Sgt. Kerry Hazelhurst says Abu pushed some people and wouldn't leave when asked on numerous occasions. She was charged with misdemeanors, including assault and battery, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Portland police say Abu is on paid administrative leave. She's the first Somali immigrant to become a police officer in Maine. The department hired her in 2016.

Worcester police say they don't know if Abu has a lawyer. Several phone calls and emails to Abu and family members weren't immediately returned.