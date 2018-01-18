Goldman Sachs exec's employee charged in $1M wine theft

NEW YORK (AP) — A former domestic employee of Goldman Sachs President David Solomon has been arrested in Los Angeles on charges he stole over $1 million of rare wine from his boss.

Charges against Nicolas DeMeyer are in a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan.

The indictment says DeMeyer stole hundreds of bottles of wine worth over $1.2 million from 2014 to late 2016.

It was unclear who will represent DeMeyer at an initial court appearance in California.

Goldman Sachs said in a statement on Solomon's behalf that the theft was discovered in 2016 and reported to law enforcement then. The company referred other questions to authorities.

The indictment said DeMeyer was responsible for transporting wine to Solomon's wine cellar in East Hampton, New York.