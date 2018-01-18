'Tourniquet Killer' set to be executed in Texas

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Houston-area man who was convicted of capital murder for strangling a woman, and who also confessed to strangling a 9-year-old girl and two teenagers, is set to be the first person to be executed in the U.S. in 2018.

Prosecutors dubbed Anthony Allen Shore the "tourniquet killer" because he used a stick to tightly secure a cord around the neck of 21-year-old Maria del Carmen Estrada. She disappeared as she walked to work early on April 16, 1992. Estrada's body was found in the drive-thru lane of a Houston Dairy Queen.

About a decade later, a particle found beneath Estrada's fingernail was matched to Shore's DNA on a state database.

Shore was convicted in Estrada's death in 2004 and is scheduled for execution Thursday in Huntsville, Texas.