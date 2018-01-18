Walcott leaves Arsenal after 12 years to join Everton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Theo Walcott has joined Everton in a bid to revive his career after 12 years at Premier League rival Arsenal.

Everton announced the signing of the 28-year-old winger on Wednesday. Financial details weren't disclosed but he has reportedly moved for around 20 million pounds ($28 million).

Walcott, who scored 108 goals in 396 appearances for Arsenal, hasn't been a first-choice pick for the past year and made the last of his 47 appearances for England in November 2016. He has yet to start a Premier League game this season.

Walcott is the second high-profile signing by Everton in the January transfer window, after Turkey striker Cenk Tosun, as recently hired manager Sam Allardyce looks to improve his options in attack.