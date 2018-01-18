Walmart names Judith McKenna to run international unit

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has picked Judith McKenna to run its international unit, a job that in the past has led to the CEO role at the retailer.

McKenna, who is currently chief operating officer, will start as CEO and president of Walmart's international business on Feb. 1. She will replace David Cheesewright, who is retiring.

Walmart's current CEO, Doug McMillon, and his predecessor Michael Duke ran the international unit before moving to the top job.

In her new role, McKenna will oversee Wal-Mart Stores Inc.'s more than 6,200 stores in 27 countries. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company has more than 4,500 U.S. stores.