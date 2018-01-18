2 charged in Kosovo with supporting extremist groups

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Prosecutors in Kosovo say they have charged two people with supporting extremist groups on social media.

Statements from the Kosovo prosecutor's office said Wednesday that both defendants, identified as B.Q. and K.P., used their Facebook pages last year to distribute threatening photos and videos, and made open calls in support of extremist activities. They also allegedly called on Muslims to join up to the jihadi cause.

The defendants, arrested in December, are residents in northern Mitrovica and southern Lipjan, according to the statements. Prosecutors didn't immediately provide more details on the two separate cases.

If convicted, they could face up to a maximum 15 years in prison.

Kosovo authorities have said that about 180 of the country's citizens are active in extremist groups in Syria and Iraq.