Parra and Fall recalled to France 6 Nations squad

PARIS (AP) — Scrumhalf Morgan Parra and winger Benjamin Fall have been recalled by France coach Jacques Brunel for the Six Nations.

Parra was a mainstay when France won the Grand Slam in 2010 and reached the Rugby World Cup final a year later.

The last of his 66 appearances came during France's 62-13 loss to New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinals.

Fall last played for France five years ago in a Six Nations loss at England.

Brunel's first squad also contained 10 players under the age of 23 — among them 19-year-old flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert. He has impressed for Bordeaux-Begles in the French Top 14 league this season.

France opens against Ireland at Stade de France on Feb. 3.