Lebanon reverses move to ban Spielberg's 'The Post'

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese cinema manager says authorities have reversed a decision to ban Steven Spielberg's newspaper drama "The Post" ahead of its opening.

Isaac Fahed, sales and distributor manager of the country's Grand Cinemas chain, said Wednesday the film will open in theaters across Lebanon after "mediation" between the distributor and the Interior Ministry.

Lebanese officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Censorship authorities had recommended the ban because the director is blacklisted by the Arab League over his support for Israel. The interior minister was to sign the ban to make it effective. The reversal of the ban is unusual.

Lebanon is technically at war with Israel, and the movement to boycott Israel enjoys wide support in the country.