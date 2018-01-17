Stella McCartney hopes fashion can have a 'Me Too' moment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Designer Stella McCartney is ready to see the "Me Too" movement sweeping Hollywood make its way to the runways.

McCartney, who wore black Tuesday to support the sexual misconduct defense initiative Time's Up, says it's time for the fashion industry to speak up during an interview for her autumn collection launch in Los Angeles.

Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn were among the starry guest list at the concert and fashion presentation.

Paul McCartney told reporters he was "super proud" of his daughter before performing Beatles' hits with the band Muse. St. Vincent and Beck also took the stage, with models wearing faded denim, funky animal prints and cozy sweaters.

McCartney described her line of men's and womenswear as "approachable," ''naturally sexy and modern."