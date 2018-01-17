The Latest: Pope celebrating Mass at notorious air base

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The Latest on Pope Francis' visit to Latin America (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

Pope Francis is preparing to celebrate Mass in an area that represents a centuries-old conflict with indigenous peoples and that was used as a torture facility during the country's bloody military dictatorship.

The Maquehue Air Base in Temuco was built on land taken from the indigenous Mapuche in the early 20th century.

It was also used as a detention center during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet. Those two things make it a place steeped in painful history for both the Mapuche and families of victims of the dictatorship.

Thousands greeted Francis Wednesday as he rode in his popemobile on arrival in Temuco. It's the pope's second full day in the Andean nation of 17 million people. On Tuesday, Francis met with survivors of priest abuse and asked for forgiveness for the abuse.