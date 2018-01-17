The Latest: France agrees not to build airport amid protests

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on a disputed airport plan in France (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

France's prime minister says that the government has decided against building an airport in western France that has mobilized nearly a decade of sometimes violent protests and he told protesters occupying the site that they must leave.

Edouard Philippe says that the decision to abandon construction of a new airport outside Nantes was based on the explosive situation there and divisions among the population.

He said that anarchists opposed to the new airport must leave. He said that "we will put an end to this lawless zone."

He ordered protesters living in a makeshift settlement in Notre-Dames-des-Landes, where the airport was set to be built, to clear roads they have been blocking — or police will.

___

9:35 a.m.

Police are deploying extra forces to western France as the government prepares to decide whether to build an airport that has mobilized nearly a decade of sometimes violent protests.

Anarchists, farmers and environmental activists have occupied a vast area around Notre-Dame-des-Landes, outside the city of Nantes, to resist the proposed airport. Protesters from other regions have reportedly arrived in recent days.

A police official said Wednesday that extra gendarmes and riot police are being sent this week to the area, because police plan to try to clear out the protesters once the government makes a decision.

President Emmanuel Macron's Cabinet is scheduled to discuss the airport at a meeting Wednesday.

Proponents argue the region needs a larger airport to boost its economic prospects. Opponents say the airport is unnecessary and a symbol of exploitative globalization.