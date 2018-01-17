Kara Wai ecstatic over Excellence in Asian Cinema Award

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong actress Kara Wai says she is ecstatic over receiving this year's Asian Film Awards' Excellence in Asian Cinema Award.

"This is not an acting award, it's an achievement award, so I'm thrilled and feel as if I'm walking on clouds," the star of "Wu Xia" said in a recent interview.

With a career that spans more than 40 years and success in both television and film, the 57-year-old actress was named Best Actress for the second time at Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards in November for the role of a manipulative madame in "The Bold, the Corrupt and the Beautiful."