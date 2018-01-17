Jury deciding fate of 'cocaine cowboys' pilot in fraud case

MIAMI (AP) — A jury is set to deliberate an auto fraud case against a pilot who once flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era.

Jurors are scheduled to begin deliberations Wednesday morning for 72-year-old Mickey Munday, who has become well known through his open bragging about his past in interviews, social media posts and starring role in the 2006 documentary "Cocaine Cowboys."

Prosecutors say the ring stole cars through use of false paperwork. Munday's defense is that he wasn't aware of the fraud.

Munday's alleged role in the fraud was transporting and hiding the stolen vehicles, similar to his smuggling work in the 1980s for Pablo Escobar's Medellin cartel and the Cali cartel.

He served about nine years in prison during the 1990s.