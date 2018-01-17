Democrat wins seat in traditionally red Wisconsin district

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A historically red district in Wisconsin that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016 has voted in a Democrat in a special election.

Patty Schachtner beat GOP state Rep. Adam Jarchow to become the first Democrat to represent the 10th Senate District in at least 16 years.

Jarchow tweeted his concession late Tuesday, when Schachtner was leading by roughly 1,600 votes out of more than 20,000 cast and returns were largely complete across five counties.

The results won't affect control of the state Senate, where Republicans hold an 18-13 advantage.

Schachtner will replace Republican Sheila Harsdorf, who resigned to serve as state agriculture secretary.

Every county in the district voted for Trump in 2016. Schachtner says her victory could be a bad sign for Republicans statewide.