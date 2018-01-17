Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 17, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. shower or two;31;25;A shower;31;25;SW;12;78%;67%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;Mostly sunny;22;14;NW;12;58%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Spotty showers;11;6;Breezy with rain;12;3;SSW;29;89%;90%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;Plenty of sunshine;16;10;SSE;11;72%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain/snow showers;6;2;Windy;8;2;W;50;83%;83%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;3;-7;Partly sunny;-4;-9;NE;1;89%;15%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing and chilly;4;-4;Milder with some sun;11;1;S;9;52%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;-13;-22;Low clouds breaking;-16;-24;SE;10;100%;8%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;32;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;ENE;9;83%;78%;5

Athens, Greece;Periods of sun, nice;17;9;Mostly sunny, cooler;12;5;NW;27;40%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;23;20;Heavy rain, breezy;23;20;NNE;28;84%;96%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;18;7;Mostly sunny, nice;20;10;SE;16;41%;7%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, downpours;32;22;A stray thunderstorm;31;22;ESE;9;78%;58%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;E;11;38%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny intervals;33;22;Sunny;34;22;NE;9;56%;10%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;16;7;Mostly sunny;14;6;NW;17;64%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;6;-7;Partly sunny, mild;5;-6;S;7;28%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Occasional rain;10;-1;Sunny;6;1;S;17;46%;18%;2

Berlin, Germany;Snow and rain;3;1;Windy;5;-1;WNW;48;78%;88%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;19;8;An afternoon shower;18;7;SE;8;72%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;29;16;ENE;15;44%;3%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers of rain/snow;5;0;A thick cloud cover;5;2;SW;19;70%;77%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;6;3;A little a.m. rain;10;1;W;37;69%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rain, not as cold;5;0;Partly sunny;4;-3;W;21;49%;20%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A passing shower;4;-1;Partly sunny;5;2;SW;13;66%;28%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or t-storm;26;19;Sunshine and nice;30;23;NNE;8;61%;27%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;29;17;A stray thunderstorm;28;18;SSE;6;49%;76%;10

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;10;1;Partly sunny;10;-2;NW;9;68%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;20;11;Sunny;21;11;NW;23;38%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;28;19;Lots of sun, humid;28;20;SSE;24;67%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;ENE;5;66%;64%;8

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;30;20;Mostly sunny;30;20;NE;10;61%;1%;7

Chicago, United States;Very cold;-5;-8;Not as cold;0;-4;SW;26;59%;1%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Nice with some sun;32;21;Partly sunny;32;22;NNE;17;54%;5%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;2;-1;Snow to rain;2;-2;N;11;83%;66%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;21;17;Periods of sun;22;17;NNE;26;63%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Sunny and quite cold;1;-7;Mostly sunny;8;0;S;12;39%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;31;26;Clearing and breezy;31;25;NNE;22;77%;44%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;22;9;Hazy sunshine;24;8;NNW;7;70%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, milder;10;-3;Partly sunny;16;2;SW;9;26%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;27;15;Hazy sun;27;13;WNW;8;67%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Heavy p.m. showers;31;25;Cloudy with showers;29;25;W;10;79%;95%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Afternoon rain;6;3;Spotty showers;6;0;WSW;30;83%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing and chilly;3;-2;Turning cloudy;12;4;NNE;11;29%;14%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;19;14;Spotty showers;17;12;E;34;75%;65%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;22;15;Warm with low clouds;24;15;SE;9;76%;8%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;26;15;Partly sunny;28;14;SE;13;39%;3%;11

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, a shower;23;16;Partly sunny;19;16;NE;22;50%;0%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy, snow showers;-3;-4;A snow shower;-2;-3;S;15;91%;87%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;31;23;Inc. clouds;32;24;SSW;8;68%;56%;6

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sun;24;16;Becoming cloudy;22;18;E;13;73%;66%;5

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;28;22;Partly sunny, windy;28;23;ENE;36;59%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;31;14;Mostly sunny;30;14;ENE;10;40%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;20;6;Partly sunny;22;5;N;10;51%;0%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;14;6;A little a.m. rain;9;2;WNW;18;70%;60%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A passing shower;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;WSW;13;80%;75%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;Sunny and delightful;27;19;N;13;57%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;32;16;A t-storm in spots;33;15;NE;8;30%;42%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler;7;-7;Clearing;9;-6;NW;7;35%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and beautiful;28;13;Hazy sunshine;28;13;NE;16;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;4;Sunshine, pleasant;21;4;S;7;61%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;32;15;High clouds;30;14;NNW;21;19%;0%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;0;-4;Snow;0;-6;NNW;20;94%;92%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;23;A shower in spots;29;24;NNE;7;63%;64%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;23;W;9;79%;65%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Hazy sunshine;24;11;NNE;9;62%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;NNE;6;79%;83%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;5;A t-storm in spots;14;5;ESE;12;71%;72%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;SSW;9;75%;26%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;24;20;Clearing;25;20;SE;7;74%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;16;8;Mostly sunny;16;11;N;13;71%;3%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;7;4;Winds subsiding;8;2;W;27;69%;49%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny;24;13;SE;7;49%;5%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;30;25;Sun and clouds;30;25;SSW;10;70%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds, then sun;13;0;Mostly sunny;13;0;NNE;6;61%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;31;27;Nice with some sun;31;27;ENE;18;63%;16%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;22;Downpours;28;22;ENE;8;84%;88%;8

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with a shower;30;25;Some sun, a shower;32;24;ENE;10;71%;52%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;30;16;Blazing sunshine;37;23;NNW;16;30%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partial sunshine;20;3;Partly sunny;20;5;SE;8;43%;4%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;24;9;Cooler;18;13;N;19;46%;14%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;-4;-5;Variable cloudiness;-1;-5;SSE;9;82%;33%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;24;Mostly cloudy;30;24;ENE;22;67%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;27;19;Sunny and beautiful;28;20;NE;11;68%;3%;11

Montreal, Canada;Turning sunny;-7;-10;Low clouds;-3;-6;WSW;8;76%;32%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-6;-9;A little a.m. snow;-5;-10;SE;16;69%;82%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;21;Hazy sunshine;33;22;N;13;47%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;30;13;Mostly sunny;29;15;NNE;15;41%;9%;11

New York, United States;A little snow;3;-6;Mostly sunny, cold;1;-4;WNW;17;40%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;16;9;Occasional rain;17;6;NW;19;74%;66%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-9;-12;A little snow;-10;-19;WSW;13;95%;84%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;13;6;Partly sunny;12;2;N;8;67%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;0;-5;A snow shower;-3;-8;N;9;78%;80%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;-6;-10;Low clouds;-2;-7;SW;20;73%;36%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;30;26;Cloudy with showers;30;26;E;18;76%;84%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. shower or two;29;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;NNW;12;78%;66%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;30;23;A shower or two;30;23;ENE;12;71%;66%;7

Paris, France;More clouds than sun;7;4;Very windy;11;3;WNW;51;71%;87%;0

Perth, Australia;A t-storm in spots;27;20;Partial sunshine;28;17;SE;21;52%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Considerable clouds;31;22;Some sun, less humid;33;23;NE;10;49%;43%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;32;23;A heavy thunderstorm;32;23;NNE;14;80%;79%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;21;An afternoon shower;31;22;ENE;8;56%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A little snow;3;0;Snow, then rain;6;0;W;35;69%;70%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;9;-7;Mostly sunny;1;-11;W;9;59%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;18;11;Occasional rain;18;11;E;11;65%;82%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;19;7;Partly sunny;17;10;SSW;4;77%;26%;2

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;30;25;A shower;30;25;ESE;13;75%;84%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;-2;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;-3;-6;NE;10;45%;18%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow, cold;-4;-4;A snow shower;0;-3;SE;9;90%;80%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;33;25;Partly sunny and hot;35;25;WNW;9;57%;0%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;Sunny and warmer;25;9;SSE;12;27%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;15;1;Plenty of sunshine;14;9;SSW;15;54%;46%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;-4;-5;Cloudy;-2;-6;SSE;16;58%;59%;0

San Francisco, United States;Inc. clouds;15;12;Rain;14;9;WNW;12;94%;91%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. shower or two;24;18;An afternoon shower;23;18;ENE;15;77%;68%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;28;23;A shower in spots;28;24;ESE;15;74%;64%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;Periods of sun, nice;24;17;N;18;64%;33%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;24;3;Sunny and nice;24;4;SE;8;26%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;31;15;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;SW;8;31%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;27;21;An afternoon shower;28;22;N;7;75%;64%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;14;2;Mostly sunny;15;6;N;8;73%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain this afternoon;13;8;Spotty showers;10;6;S;17;73%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;9;1;Clouds and sun;6;-6;NNW;7;58%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Overcast and mild;12;6;Mild with some sun;11;7;ENE;15;73%;22%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;NNW;14;78%;66%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;11;-1;Sunny and windy;3;-4;SW;34;67%;2%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower in spots;28;23;E;14;78%;69%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of snow;-2;-4;A snow shower;-1;-5;NE;8;71%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;Partly sunny;28;17;N;14;45%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;24;18;Spotty showers;24;19;E;16;77%;83%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;-4;-5;A snow shower;-2;-4;SSE;9;77%;80%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A bit of snow;2;-4;Partly sunny, milder;7;-1;NE;7;65%;5%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sunshine;3;-2;An afternoon shower;4;-1;NNW;7;72%;70%;1

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;8;0;Mostly sunny;9;1;NNE;10;33%;9%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A few showers;17;13;Mostly sunny;19;10;W;19;54%;81%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain;15;1;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;ESE;8;39%;62%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;10;6;Not as cool;14;4;NNW;9;64%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;-4;-6;Partly sunny, breezy;-1;-4;SW;29;62%;14%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;21;12;Abundant sunshine;17;9;S;10;59%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;20;9;Sunshine;17;8;SSE;11;63%;1%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, but cold;-19;-28;Plenty of sunshine;-14;-27;W;15;82%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;10;6;Showery;8;4;SE;13;74%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rain and snow shower;7;1;A little rain;5;3;SW;14;55%;87%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;29;16;Mostly sunny, warm;32;16;NE;6;53%;1%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;-4;-6;Variable cloudiness;0;-4;SE;12;81%;42%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Not as cold;2;-2;Cloudy, p.m. snow;2;0;S;17;87%;88%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;22;18;A morning shower;23;19;N;31;76%;96%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;32;18;Brilliant sunshine;33;18;NNW;9;58%;1%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;E;5;60%;44%;1

