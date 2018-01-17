Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 17, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. shower or two;88;77;A shower;88;78;SW;8;78%;67%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, nice;72;59;Mostly sunny;71;58;NW;8;58%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Spotty showers;53;43;Breezy with rain;54;37;SSW;18;89%;90%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;64;46;Plenty of sunshine;62;50;SSE;7;72%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain/snow showers;43;36;Windy;46;36;W;31;83%;83%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;37;19;Partly sunny;25;15;NE;0;89%;15%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing and chilly;39;25;Milder with some sun;51;34;S;6;52%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;9;-7;Low clouds breaking;4;-11;SE;6;100%;8%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;89;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;74;ENE;5;83%;78%;5

Athens, Greece;Periods of sun, nice;63;48;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;41;NW;17;40%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;74;68;Heavy rain, breezy;73;68;NNE;17;84%;96%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;64;44;Mostly sunny, nice;68;50;SE;10;41%;7%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, downpours;89;72;A stray thunderstorm;88;71;ESE;6;78%;58%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;85;57;Sunny and pleasant;85;55;E;7;38%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny intervals;91;72;Sunny;93;72;NE;6;56%;10%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;62;45;Mostly sunny;57;42;NW;11;64%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;43;19;Partly sunny, mild;41;21;S;5;28%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Occasional rain;50;31;Sunny;43;33;S;11;46%;18%;2

Berlin, Germany;Snow and rain;37;33;Windy;41;31;WNW;30;78%;88%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;65;47;An afternoon shower;65;45;SE;5;72%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;61;Partly sunny;84;61;ENE;9;44%;3%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers of rain/snow;41;33;A thick cloud cover;41;36;SW;12;70%;77%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;42;37;A little a.m. rain;49;34;W;23;69%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rain, not as cold;40;32;Partly sunny;40;27;W;13;49%;20%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A passing shower;39;30;Partly sunny;41;36;SW;8;66%;28%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or t-storm;79;67;Sunshine and nice;86;73;NNE;5;61%;27%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;84;63;A stray thunderstorm;83;64;SSE;4;49%;76%;10

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;50;35;Partly sunny;51;29;NW;6;68%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;69;53;Sunny;71;52;NW;14;38%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;83;66;Lots of sun, humid;82;68;SSE;15;67%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;79;66;A t-storm in spots;80;66;ENE;3;66%;64%;8

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;86;69;Mostly sunny;86;68;NE;6;61%;1%;7

Chicago, United States;Very cold;23;17;Not as cold;33;24;SW;16;59%;1%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Nice with some sun;90;70;Partly sunny;89;71;NNE;11;54%;5%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;36;31;Snow to rain;36;28;N;7;83%;66%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;70;62;Periods of sun;72;63;NNE;16;63%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Sunny and quite cold;34;20;Mostly sunny;47;32;S;7;39%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;88;78;Clearing and breezy;88;77;NNE;14;77%;44%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;72;48;Hazy sunshine;76;47;NNW;5;70%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, milder;51;27;Partly sunny;61;35;SW;5;26%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;80;59;Hazy sun;80;55;WNW;5;67%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Heavy p.m. showers;88;77;Cloudy with showers;84;77;W;6;79%;95%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Afternoon rain;43;37;Spotty showers;42;32;WSW;19;83%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing and chilly;37;28;Turning cloudy;54;38;NNE;7;29%;14%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;66;57;Spotty showers;62;54;E;21;75%;65%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;72;60;Warm with low clouds;76;59;SE;6;76%;8%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;80;59;Partly sunny;83;57;SE;8;39%;3%;11

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, a shower;74;61;Partly sunny;67;60;NE;14;50%;0%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy, snow showers;27;25;A snow shower;28;26;S;9;91%;87%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;88;74;Inc. clouds;90;75;SSW;5;68%;56%;6

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sun;75;60;Becoming cloudy;71;64;E;8;73%;66%;5

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;82;71;Partly sunny, windy;83;73;ENE;23;59%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;87;58;Mostly sunny;85;57;ENE;6;40%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;68;43;Partly sunny;71;42;N;6;51%;0%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;57;43;A little a.m. rain;49;35;WNW;11;70%;60%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A passing shower;86;76;Showers and t-storms;87;77;WSW;8;80%;75%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;84;69;Sunny and delightful;81;67;N;8;57%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;90;62;A t-storm in spots;91;59;NE;5;30%;42%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler;45;20;Clearing;47;22;NW;4;35%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and beautiful;82;55;Hazy sunshine;83;56;NE;10;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;66;40;Sunshine, pleasant;70;40;S;4;61%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;89;59;High clouds;86;57;NNW;13;19%;0%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;33;25;Snow;32;22;NNW;13;94%;92%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;86;74;A shower in spots;85;75;NNE;4;63%;64%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;86;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;73;W;5;79%;65%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;Hazy sunshine;76;52;NNE;6;62%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;NNE;4;79%;83%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;41;A t-storm in spots;57;41;ESE;7;71%;72%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;89;76;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;SSW;5;75%;26%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;75;68;Clearing;76;67;SE;5;74%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;60;46;Mostly sunny;61;51;N;8;71%;3%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;44;39;Winds subsiding;47;35;W;17;69%;49%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;78;55;Partly sunny;75;55;SE;4;49%;5%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;87;77;Sun and clouds;85;76;SSW;6;70%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds, then sun;56;31;Mostly sunny;55;32;NNE;4;61%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;87;81;Nice with some sun;88;81;ENE;11;63%;16%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;72;Downpours;83;72;ENE;5;84%;88%;8

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with a shower;85;77;Some sun, a shower;89;75;ENE;6;71%;52%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;86;61;Blazing sunshine;99;73;NNW;10;30%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partial sunshine;68;38;Partly sunny;68;41;SE;5;43%;4%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;76;47;Cooler;64;55;N;12;46%;14%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;25;23;Variable cloudiness;31;23;SSE;5;82%;33%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;86;75;Mostly cloudy;85;76;ENE;14;67%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;80;65;Sunny and beautiful;82;67;NE;7;68%;3%;11

Montreal, Canada;Turning sunny;20;15;Low clouds;27;21;WSW;5;76%;32%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;21;16;A little a.m. snow;23;13;SE;10;69%;82%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;93;70;Hazy sunshine;91;72;N;8;47%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;85;56;Mostly sunny;84;58;NNE;9;41%;9%;11

New York, United States;A little snow;37;22;Mostly sunny, cold;35;25;WNW;10;40%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;62;48;Occasional rain;62;44;NW;12;74%;66%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;16;10;A little snow;14;-2;WSW;8;95%;84%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;56;42;Partly sunny;53;36;N;5;67%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;32;24;A snow shower;26;17;N;6;78%;80%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;21;15;Low clouds;28;20;SW;13;73%;36%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;87;79;Cloudy with showers;86;79;E;11;76%;84%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. shower or two;84;75;An afternoon shower;85;75;NNW;7;78%;66%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;87;73;A shower or two;87;73;ENE;7;71%;66%;7

Paris, France;More clouds than sun;45;39;Very windy;52;38;WNW;32;71%;87%;0

Perth, Australia;A t-storm in spots;81;68;Partial sunshine;83;63;SE;13;52%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Considerable clouds;89;72;Some sun, less humid;92;74;NE;6;49%;43%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;90;74;A heavy thunderstorm;89;73;NNE;9;80%;79%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;89;70;An afternoon shower;88;71;ENE;5;56%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A little snow;38;31;Snow, then rain;44;33;W;22;69%;70%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;48;19;Mostly sunny;35;12;W;6;59%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;64;51;Occasional rain;65;51;E;7;65%;82%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;65;45;Partly sunny;62;49;SSW;2;77%;26%;2

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;86;76;A shower;86;76;ESE;8;75%;84%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;28;24;Mostly sunny, chilly;27;22;NE;6;45%;18%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow, cold;25;24;A snow shower;31;26;SE;6;90%;80%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;91;76;Partly sunny and hot;95;77;WNW;6;57%;0%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;70;45;Sunny and warmer;77;49;SSE;8;27%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;58;33;Plenty of sunshine;57;48;SSW;9;54%;46%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;25;23;Cloudy;29;22;SSE;10;58%;59%;0

San Francisco, United States;Inc. clouds;59;53;Rain;57;48;WNW;7;94%;91%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. shower or two;75;64;An afternoon shower;74;64;ENE;9;77%;68%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;83;74;A shower in spots;83;75;ESE;10;74%;64%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;73;62;Periods of sun, nice;75;62;N;11;64%;33%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;75;38;Sunny and nice;75;40;SE;5;26%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;88;59;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;SW;5;31%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;81;71;An afternoon shower;82;71;N;4;75%;64%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;58;36;Mostly sunny;59;42;N;5;73%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain this afternoon;55;46;Spotty showers;50;43;S;11;73%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;49;33;Clouds and sun;42;21;NNW;4;58%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Overcast and mild;54;43;Mild with some sun;52;45;ENE;9;73%;22%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A t-storm in spots;87;77;NNW;9;78%;66%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;51;30;Sunny and windy;37;26;SW;21;67%;2%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;73;A shower in spots;83;73;E;9;78%;69%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of snow;29;24;A snow shower;30;24;NE;5;71%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;76;61;Partly sunny;82;63;N;9;45%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;75;65;Spotty showers;75;66;E;10;77%;83%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;25;23;A snow shower;28;24;SSE;6;77%;80%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A bit of snow;36;25;Partly sunny, milder;45;31;NE;4;65%;5%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sunshine;37;28;An afternoon shower;39;31;NNW;4;72%;70%;1

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;46;32;Mostly sunny;48;34;NNE;6;33%;9%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A few showers;63;55;Mostly sunny;66;51;W;12;54%;81%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain;59;35;Plenty of sunshine;54;35;ESE;5;39%;62%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;50;43;Not as cool;57;40;NNW;5;64%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;26;21;Partly sunny, breezy;29;25;SW;18;62%;14%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;70;53;Abundant sunshine;63;48;S;6;59%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;67;48;Sunshine;63;47;SSE;7;63%;1%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, but cold;-3;-19;Plenty of sunshine;6;-17;W;9;82%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;50;42;Showery;46;40;SE;8;74%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rain and snow shower;45;33;A little rain;42;37;SW;9;55%;87%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;84;62;Mostly sunny, warm;89;61;NE;3;53%;1%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;25;21;Variable cloudiness;32;25;SE;7;81%;42%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Not as cold;36;29;Cloudy, p.m. snow;36;32;S;10;87%;88%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;72;65;A morning shower;73;66;N;19;76%;96%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;90;64;Brilliant sunshine;91;64;NNW;5;58%;1%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;35;25;Mostly cloudy;38;30;E;3;60%;44%;1

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit