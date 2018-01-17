Liverpool defender gets 12-month community order for assault

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan must do 40 hours of unpaid work and attend 15 rehabilitation activity days as part of a 12-month community order for assaulting his girlfriend.

The 25-year-old Flanagan pleaded guilty to assault for kicking his girlfriend on a night out in Liverpool last month.

He was sentenced at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Judge Wendy Lloyd says "you are, of course, a young man of previous good character and therefore it's undoubtedly sad that you have brought yourself here by your behavior."

Flanagan came through Liverpool's academy system and made his senior debut in 2011. He has played only once this season, in the League Cup.