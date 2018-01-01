Former CIA officer suspected of betraying U.S. agents to China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A former Central Intelligence Agency officer who was arrested in New York after flying in from Hong Kong earlier this week is now suspected of having betrayed the names of 20 United States agents to China.

Jerry Chun Shing Lee, 53, was found in 2012 to be in possession of a top-secret list of names of CIA assets and facilities, NBC News reported. He was lured back to the U.S. at the time with a phony job offer, but was never charged.

However, since then, the Chinese authorities succeeded in killing or arresting more than a dozen sources over two years, in effect crippling CIA operations in the country for several years, according to NBC.

A task force at the Federal Bureau of Investigation began to focus on Lee as a potential suspect. It was unclear how they lured him back to the U.S. this time, but he was detained as he arrived on a Cathay Pacific flight at John F. Kennedy International Airport and was charged with unlawful possession of secrets, based on the 2012 incident.

He was unlikely to face the death penalty reserved for outright spies, NBC reported, possibly because the U.S. does not want details of intelligence operations to be aired in court.