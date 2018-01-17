Families of captive French jihadis sue to bring them home

PARIS (AP) — The families of French Islamic State group supporters being held by Kurdish forces want their government to bring them home, saying they have no hope of fair treatment in a place where their captors have no legal or international recognition.

Wednesday's complaint by six families against France involves women and children held in Syrian Kurdistan. It comes a week after two notorious French IS members appeared on video with nearly identical messages, insisting they're being treated well by the Kurdish YPG militia. Emilie Konig and Thomas Barnouin were among those captured last month.

France's military chief says she sees no reason to bring jihadis home for trial and that the Kurdish forces can handle their cases. She said the government is helping children return to France as it can.