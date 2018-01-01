Taiwan’s Orchid Island to turn green

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Local leaders want to turn remote Orchid Island (蘭嶼) off Taitung County into a “green energy island,” the Liberty Times reported Wednesday.

The island, 76 kilometer from the southeast of Taiwan’s main island, is best known for its Yami indigenous population and their culture, but was also chosen by the authorities in the past to store radioactive waste from the country’s three operating nuclear power stations.

The local mayor told reporters that there was already a green energy firm willing to invest in the island to develop solar and wind energy. Orchid Island should reduce its reliance on fire-powered plants and convert itself to a completely green energy island, he said.

Following the announcement of such plans last year, there had been several meetings with experts and businesses, which led to an agreement on the exploitation of solar and geothermal energy, with the setting up of the solar panels expected after the Lunar New Year, the Liberty Times reported.

The local government hopes to receive 10 percent of annual profits, with eventually the residents of the island being able to buy shares in the project, according to the mayor.